Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLR, HELE, GKOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total of 9,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 965,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.7% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,400 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 2,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) saw options trading volume of 2,557 contracts, representing approximately 255,700 underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
