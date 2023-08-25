Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, GS, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 56,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 22,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 598,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 57,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, GS options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
