Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVN, SCHW, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 35,729 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 36,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 13,053 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
