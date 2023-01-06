Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVA, MRVL, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 5,319 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 531,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 710,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 71,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 12,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 26,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

