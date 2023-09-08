Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, HUM, LRN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 843,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 4,158 contracts, representing approximately 415,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 838,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 2,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
