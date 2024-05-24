Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRM, JPM, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 23,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 41,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 6,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 1,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 190,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

