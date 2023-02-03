Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLX, MSFT, COP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 12,830 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.7% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 319,811 contracts, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 15,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 40,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,700 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
