Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAVA, SNOW, CMTL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 15,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 62,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 10,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Symbol: CMTL) saw options trading volume of 1,712 contracts, representing approximately 171,200 underlying shares or approximately 108.1% of CMTL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,400 underlying shares of CMTL. Below is a chart showing CMTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
