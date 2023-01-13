Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAKE, NTNX, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), where a total volume of 10,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.5% of CAKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of CAKE. Below is a chart showing CAKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 25,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.9% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 29,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAKE options, NTNX options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VRNG Split History
DRD market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding THRM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.