Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BURL, CVNA, GPRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 6,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 698,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.2% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 860,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 46,575 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 9,624 contracts, representing approximately 962,400 underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BURL options, CVNA options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
