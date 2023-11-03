Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BMBL, IDCC, FOXF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total of 30,652 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 28,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 2,926 contracts, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares or approximately 127.3% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fox Factory Holding Corp (Symbol: FOXF) options are showing a volume of 2,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of FOXF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of FOXF. Below is a chart showing FOXF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, IDCC options, or FOXF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.