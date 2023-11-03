News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BMBL, IDCC, FOXF

November 03, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total of 30,652 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 28,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 2,926 contracts, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares or approximately 127.3% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fox Factory Holding Corp (Symbol: FOXF) options are showing a volume of 2,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of FOXF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of FOXF. Below is a chart showing FOXF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, IDCC options, or FOXF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
