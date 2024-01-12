News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, MSFT, COST

January 12, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 5,611 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 561,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 214.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 443,264 contracts, representing approximately 44.3 million underlying shares or approximately 175.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 59,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 40,822 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 144.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $685 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 2,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $685 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

