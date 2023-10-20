Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BFH, WSC, RTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total of 2,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 543,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 5,307 contracts, representing approximately 530,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,800 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 36,203 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 5,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,800 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BFH options, WSC options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RYLG
CBAN Insider Buying
NRC Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.