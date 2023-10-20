Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BFH, WSC, RTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total of 2,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 543,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 5,307 contracts, representing approximately 530,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,800 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 36,203 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 5,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,800 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BFH options, WSC options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.