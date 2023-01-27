Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPS, SSTK, BILL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 7,160 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) saw options trading volume of 1,007 contracts, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 7,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 799,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APPS options, SSTK options, or BILL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
ULBR Options Chain
HOTRW Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.