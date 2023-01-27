Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPS, SSTK, BILL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 7,160 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) saw options trading volume of 1,007 contracts, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 7,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 799,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APPS options, SSTK options, or BILL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.