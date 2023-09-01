Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APA, FOXA, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total volume of 16,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) saw options trading volume of 19,209 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,800 underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 25,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APA options, FOXA options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Gold Dividend Stocks
MUR Average Annual Return
DOUG Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.