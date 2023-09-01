Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APA, FOXA, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total volume of 16,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) saw options trading volume of 19,209 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,800 underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 25,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

