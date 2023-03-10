Markets
AMC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMC, BILL, CZR

March 10, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 301,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 25,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 16,057 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 20,633 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, BILL options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

