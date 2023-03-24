Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, PENN, BC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 30,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 17,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) options are showing a volume of 4,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

