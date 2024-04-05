Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACHR, VTLE, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR), where a total volume of 33,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 31,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE) saw options trading volume of 3,832 contracts, representing approximately 383,200 underlying shares or approximately 48% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 798,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 24,160 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

