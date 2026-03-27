Markets
ZS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, RBLX, BUR

March 27, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 19,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 53,688 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 9,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) saw options trading volume of 14,105 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, RBLX options, or BUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ex-Dividend Calendar
 Funds Holding IHF
 Auto Dealerships Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ex-Dividend Calendar-> Funds Holding IHF-> Auto Dealerships Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZS
RBLX
BUR

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