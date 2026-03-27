Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, RBLX, BUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 19,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026 , with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 53,688 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 9,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) saw options trading volume of 14,105 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, RBLX options, or BUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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