Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZM, APLD, PCOR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 12,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 133,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 6,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,000 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR) options are showing a volume of 5,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of PCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,800 underlying shares of PCOR. Below is a chart showing PCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, APLD options, or PCOR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

