Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XPOF, BA, ECG

February 27, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

February 27, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF), where a total of 3,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.8% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 397,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 40,979 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Everus Construction Group Inc (Symbol: ECG) saw options trading volume of 5,395 contracts, representing approximately 539,500 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of ECG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,100 underlying shares of ECG. Below is a chart showing ECG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

