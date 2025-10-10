Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XOM, ZIMV, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 76,913 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 4,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

ZimVie Inc (Symbol: ZIMV) options are showing a volume of 1,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of ZIMV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of ZIMV. Below is a chart showing ZIMV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 25,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, ZIMV options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

