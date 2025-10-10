Markets
XOM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XOM, ZIMV, IBM

October 10, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 76,913 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ZimVie Inc (Symbol: ZIMV) options are showing a volume of 1,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of ZIMV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of ZIMV. Below is a chart showing ZIMV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 25,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, ZIMV options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Airlines Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of WFM
 Funds Holding HKIB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Airlines Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of WFM-> Funds Holding HKIB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
ZIMV
IBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.