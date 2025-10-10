Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XOM, ZIMV, IBM

ZimVie Inc (Symbol: ZIMV) options are showing a volume of 1,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of ZIMV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of ZIMV. Below is a chart showing ZIMV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 25,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, ZIMV options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Airlines Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of WFM
Funds Holding HKIB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.