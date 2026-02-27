Markets
XOM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XOM, LION, SOUN

February 27, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 109,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 9,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lionsgate Studios Corp (Symbol: LION) options are showing a volume of 11,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of LION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of LION. Below is a chart showing LION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 129,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 18,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
