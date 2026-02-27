Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XOM, LION, SOUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 109,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 9,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lionsgate Studios Corp (Symbol: LION) options are showing a volume of 11,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of LION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of LION. Below is a chart showing LION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 129,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 18,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, LION options, or SOUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

