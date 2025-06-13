Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, WWW, BRBR

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 8,558 contracts, representing approximately 855,800 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,500 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) options are showing a volume of 15,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
