Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, WWW, BRBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 118,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 22,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 8,558 contracts, representing approximately 855,800 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,500 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) options are showing a volume of 15,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for X options, WWW options, or BRBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.