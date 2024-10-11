Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, SAVA, CRM

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 11,071 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 27,906 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
