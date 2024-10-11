News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, SAVA, CRM

October 11, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 26,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,800 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 11,071 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 27,906 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

