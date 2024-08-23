News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, CHPT, BA

August 23, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 31,381 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 112,301 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.7% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 37,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 67,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 6,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
