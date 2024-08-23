Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, CHPT, BA

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 112,301 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.7% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 37,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 67,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 6,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
