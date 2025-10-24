Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WU, RKT, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), where a total volume of 52,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of WU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 15,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WU. Below is a chart showing WU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 245,720 contracts, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 41,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 31,975 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 22,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WU options, RKT options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

