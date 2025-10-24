Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WU, RKT, MPW

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 245,720 contracts, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 41,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 31,975 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 22,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
