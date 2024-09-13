News & Insights

Markets
WSC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WSC, ALGN, PENN

September 13, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), where a total of 8,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 863,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,902 contracts, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 18,062 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WSC options, ALGN options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HBU
 GFF Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSC
ALGN
PENN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.