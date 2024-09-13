Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WSC, ALGN, PENN

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,902 contracts, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 18,062 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
