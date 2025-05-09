Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WOLF, UNH, TTEC

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 107,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $392.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $392.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC) saw options trading volume of 3,067 contracts, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares or approximately 116.9% of TTEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of TTEC. Below is a chart showing TTEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
