Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WHR, BAC, ELF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 6,090 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 609,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 192,704 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 8,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 835,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, BAC options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

