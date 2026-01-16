Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WHR, BAC, ELF

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 192,704 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 8,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 835,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
