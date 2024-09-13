Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VSAT, RKT, FNF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total of 15,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.3% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 30,571 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,300 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) options are showing a volume of 8,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of FNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 827,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,800 underlying shares of FNF. Below is a chart showing FNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, RKT options, or FNF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

