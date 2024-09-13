Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VSAT, RKT, FNF

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 30,571 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,300 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) options are showing a volume of 8,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of FNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 827,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,800 underlying shares of FNF. Below is a chart showing FNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.