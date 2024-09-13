News & Insights

Markets
VSAT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VSAT, RKT, FNF

September 13, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total of 15,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.3% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 30,571 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,300 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) options are showing a volume of 8,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of FNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 827,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,800 underlying shares of FNF. Below is a chart showing FNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, RKT options, or FNF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Biotechnology Dividend Stocks
 PAGP Split History
 Funds Holding DHAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSAT
RKT
FNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.