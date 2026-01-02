Markets
VEL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VEL, FSLR, OKLO

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL), where a total volume of 751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 75,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.1% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 14,611 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 76,469 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VEL options, FSLR options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding QETA
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MDV
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SBNB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding QETA-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MDV-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SBNB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VEL
FSLR
OKLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.