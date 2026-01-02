Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VEL, FSLR, OKLO

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 14,611 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 76,469 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
