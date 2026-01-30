Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, MRNA, WDC

January 30, 2026 — 02:09 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 45,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 77,373 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 8,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 48,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

