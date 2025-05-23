Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UUUU, VST, PLTR

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 43,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 4,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 593,717 contracts, representing approximately 59.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 25,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UUUU options, VST options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CEF Channel
Funds Holding ANSS
Institutional Holders of SPHQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.