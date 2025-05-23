Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UUUU, VST, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU), where a total volume of 52,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 8,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,600 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 43,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 4,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 593,717 contracts, representing approximately 59.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 25,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

