Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: URI, LOW, EW

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 14,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 33,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, LOW options, or EW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
