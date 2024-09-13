Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: URI, LOW, EW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 2,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 343,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 14,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 33,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, LOW options, or EW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

