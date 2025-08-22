Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, CHWY, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 197,809 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 261.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 27,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) saw options trading volume of 134,939 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 212.1% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 18,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 3.1 million contracts, representing approximately 306.6 million underlying shares or approximately 194.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 308,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, CHWY options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.