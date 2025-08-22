Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, CHWY, NVDA

Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) saw options trading volume of 134,939 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 212.1% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 18,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 3.1 million contracts, representing approximately 306.6 million underlying shares or approximately 194.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 308,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, CHWY options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
