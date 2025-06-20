Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, BFH, PEP

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) options are showing a volume of 3,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 42,373 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,200 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
