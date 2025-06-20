Markets
UPST

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, BFH, PEP

June 20, 2025 — 05:10 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 24,061 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) options are showing a volume of 3,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 42,373 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,200 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, BFH options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

