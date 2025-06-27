Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNIT, ROKU, ANF

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 17,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 10,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
