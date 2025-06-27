Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNIT, ROKU, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total volume of 6,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 665,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 4,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,600 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 17,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 10,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

