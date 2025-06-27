Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNIT, ROKU, ANF

June 27, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total volume of 6,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 665,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,600 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 17,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 10,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNIT options, ROKU options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
