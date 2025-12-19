Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, CEG, EXE

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 20,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $372.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 14,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $372.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 25,975 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
