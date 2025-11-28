Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, QCOM, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 2,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 263,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 47,529 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 17,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 56,929 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 7,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

