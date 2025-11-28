Markets
ULTA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, QCOM, MRNA

November 28, 2025 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 2,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 263,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 47,529 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 17,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 56,929 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 7,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, QCOM options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of IPCI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AUUD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks-> Institutional Holders of IPCI-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AUUD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA
QCOM
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.