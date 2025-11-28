Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, QCOM, MRNA

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 47,529 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 17,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 56,929 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 7,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
