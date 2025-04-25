Markets
UBER

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UBER, MARA, SAIA

April 25, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 156,547 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 9,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 961,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 255,295 contracts, representing approximately 25.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 28,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 4,719 contracts, representing approximately 471,900 underlying shares or approximately 68% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,200 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, MARA options, or SAIA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

UBER
MARA
SAIA

