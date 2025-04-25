Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UBER, MARA, SAIA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 156,547 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 9,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 961,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 255,295 contracts, representing approximately 25.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 28,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 4,719 contracts, representing approximately 471,900 underlying shares or approximately 68% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,200 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

