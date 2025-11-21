Markets
TTWO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, ASPI, CAR

November 21, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 8,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 849,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 2,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

ASP Isotopes Inc (Symbol: ASPI) saw options trading volume of 29,622 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ASPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ASPI. Below is a chart showing ASPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 4,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 463,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

