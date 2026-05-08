Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, KKR, WFC

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 26,969 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 10,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 93,555 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 26,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, KKR options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRDS
Cash Dividend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.