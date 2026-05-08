Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, KKR, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 105,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026 , with 7,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 26,969 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 10,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 93,555 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 26,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, KKR options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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