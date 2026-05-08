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TTD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, KKR, WFC

May 08, 2026 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 105,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 7,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 26,969 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 10,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 93,555 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 26,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, KKR options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRDS
 Cash Dividend

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRDS-> Cash Dividend-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTD
KKR
WFC

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