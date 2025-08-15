Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, HD, GM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 93,100 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 4,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 42,016 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 15,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

