Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, HD, GM

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 42,016 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 15,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
