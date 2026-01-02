Markets
TSLA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, MSTR, AI

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 3.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 299.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 396.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 139,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 675,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 371.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 40,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 171,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 296.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 41,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, MSTR options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
