Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, MSTR, AI

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 675,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 371.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 40,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 171,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 296.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 41,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, MSTR options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
