Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, MSTR, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 3.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 299.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 396.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026 , with 139,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 675,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 371.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 40,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 171,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 296.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 41,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

