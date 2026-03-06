Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, META, COST

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 285,084 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 222.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 13,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 46,908 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 221.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
