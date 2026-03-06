Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, META, COST

March 06, 2026 — 02:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.9 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 193.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 330.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 235,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 285,084 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 222.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 13,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 46,908 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 221.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

