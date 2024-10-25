Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TPR, ON, LOW

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 39,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 11,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 13,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TPR options, ON options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of NET
FBP Price Target
MYOS shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.