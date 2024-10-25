Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TPR, ON, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), where a total volume of 20,188 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.3% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 4,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,200 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 39,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 11,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 13,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPR options, ON options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.