Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TKO, NOW, BBIO

August 30, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO), where a total of 6,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 695,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.9% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 849,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91.14 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91.14 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,710 contracts, representing approximately 671,000 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $790 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $790 strike highlighted in orange:

And BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) saw options trading volume of 8,045 contracts, representing approximately 804,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

