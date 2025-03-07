News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TIPT, DG, PENN

March 07, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT), where a total volume of 1,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 108,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 26,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 30,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,700 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TIPT options, DG options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
