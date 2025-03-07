Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TIPT, DG, PENN

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 26,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 30,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,700 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
