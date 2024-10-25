Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: THC, UWMC, HES

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total of 8,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 852,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 26,680 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 10,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

